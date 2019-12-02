Security Breach Reported At Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Residence, Car Drives In For Photo

A major security breach was reported from the New Delhi residence of Congress senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the last week on November. The incident occurred days after the security of the Gandhi family was downgraded after they lost the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are now guarded by the CRPF officials and the National Security Guards (NSG).

A car apparently drove into the house of the Congress leader in Delhi's Lodhi Estate, when she was holding a meeting inside. The vehicle holding five people entered the Vadra premises, and the people including a young girl came out of the car to approach Priyanka Gandhi for photos. The people reportedly walked straight to her garden, and claimed that they came from Uttar Pradesh just to get a photograph with the senior Congress leader. When queried by Vadra's staff, the CRPF officials said that the car was allowed by the Delhi Police inside the property. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's office has now filed a complaint with the concerned authorities.

SPG cover of Gandhi's withdrawn

Home Ministry withdrew the SPG cover of the Gandhi family earlier in November and replaced it with the 'Z-plus' security cover by the CRPF. Earlier this week, the Lok Sabha passed the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, as per which the SPG will now protect the prime minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence.

"Impression is being created that the SPG Act is amended to withdrew security from the Gandhi family. This is not the fact. Security of the Gandhi family has not been withdrawn but changed to 'Z-plus' with advance security liaison and ambulance that will be given across the country," Amit Shah said. The Bill was passed amid a walkout staged by the Congress party. The top brass of the Congress party accused the BJP of 'political vendetta' over the withdrawal of SPG. Indian Youth Congress members even staged a protest outside the residence of the Home Minister.

