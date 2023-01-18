'Security Component Is Key, Collaboration Expanding': US Asst Secy On Ties With India

As India continues its G-20 presidency, Republic Media Network spoke exclusively to Arun Venkataraman, U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets. In an exclusive conversation with Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor, the US Global Market Asst. Secy informed about U.S.-India CEO Forum and Commercial Dialogue meeting that will be held in March 2023 and several issues which will help strengthen ties between both nations.

More US-India engagements likely: Arun Venkataraman, US Asst Secy

The US Global Market Asst. Secy stated that 2023 holds a number of opportunities for America and India as engagement at both bilateral as well as multilateral levels is likely to happen.

While speaking on the bilateral relations, Arun Venkataraman stated, "We are looking forward to arranging the economic collaborations and dialogues between both Nations as we had a US-India trade policy meeting just last week. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will be visiting India in March 2023 and along with Union Minister Piyush Goel will be convening the US-India CEO forum and commercial dialogue."

In addition to the multilateral level he added, "We also look forward to lots of multi-lateral activities such as working towards an Indo-Pacific economic forum with a number of partners. We are pleased that India was the founding partner of the Indo-Pacific economy framework. India's G-20 presidency goes without saying and this will be an important year for engagement through that as well".

He further highlighted the challenges associated with the issuing of H-1B visas faced by the Indians and how the COVID pandemic affected it. He assured that the US is making progress as the 2022 data has surpassed the number of 2019.

"COVID-19 pandemic created a lot of disruptions but now we have put ourselves on the trajectory to get passed that--like last year we were able to issue more student visas. We are making significant progress as in 2022 we were able to juricate more H-1B visas as compared to the year 2019. There is more work to do as we are not there yet".

Post-COVID economic recovery & supply chains

The US Assistant Secretary further spoke on the fragile economic recovery post-pandemic, possible recessionary impact, and shifting of supply chains with China. He stated that it has been revealed during the pandemic that the supply chain that existed before cannot work for the modern economy as the disruptions which were witnessed and the impact on our economy particularly on the vulnerable citizens won't be a sustainable option.

"The government has recognised that the industries themselves across sectors have acknowledged that it is no longer capable of maintaining supply chains where there are choke points in the locations that are vulnerable to certain disruptions. Therefore, the industries are themselves takings initiatives to diversify their supply chains. which will work in long-term change. We welcome the fact that China is reopening and taking steps in that direction but I think the question on the supply chain is the change that is happening for the long term," he added.

US Assistant secy on deepening of India-US Ties

The US Global Market Asst. Secy discussed about the line of duties in connection with India and US ties asserting that both nations are moving in the direction of finding a path forward.

"The Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) is a statute designed by Congress and at the end of the day US Congress will need to reauthorise the programme as it expired in 2020. We will work with India to ensure that our GSP meets the eligibility criteria including with our other trading partners in this emerging economy. We want to make sure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to strengthen domestic manufacturing in India achieves its objective as we support the objective."

He further said that the scope for deepening India-US collaborations when it comes to critical emerging technologies is really unlimited as there is so much to do in this space and we are still learning. The potential for both countries to collaborate whether in terms of research or commercialisation and policymaking will be seen in the coming months.

In conclusion, Arun Venkataraman spoke about the intersection between commerce trade and security, "As we engaged with the Indian government, we are very much into incorporating security into our economic policy making after witnessing COVID. Both nations needs to be precise about their security interests and implications. The security component is very key and I am proud to say that we are expanding our security collaboration with India in several areas."