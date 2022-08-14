Security Enhanced In Delhi Ahead Of Independence Day

In view of the 76th Independence Day celebration on Monday, security has been stepped up across the national capital with more than 10,000 personnel manning the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country.

From facial recognition system cameras to multi-layered security cover and deployment of over 400 kite catchers and fliers, security forces have left no stone unturned to ensure protection at the historic fort, where 7,000 invitees are expected to gather for the event.

Further, a 5km area around the Red Fort has been demarcated as 'no kite flying zone' until the tricolour is hoisted.

On Friday, the Delhi Police had recovered over 2,200 live cartridges near Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal and arrested six people in this connection. Police are also carrying out massive checks for Improvised Explosive Devices. The personnel have been briefed about adequate security, training and deployment as per plans.

Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) had said provisions of Section 144 have already been instituted in Delhi. Anyone seen flying kites, balloons or Chinese lanterns from August 13 to August 15 till the end of the programme at Red Fort will be punished.

"Kite catchers have been deployed with necessary equipment on strategic locations and they will prevent any kind of kite, balloon and Chinese lanterns from reaching the function area. Radars will be deployed to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms and manned or unmanned flying objects," Pathak said.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address in 2017, a kite had landed just below the podium. The prime minister had, however, continued with his speech unfazed.

Around 1,000 high-specification cameras have been installed in the North, Central and New Delhi district units to contain aerial objects. These cameras will also help monitor the VVIP route to the monument, police said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)