Security Forces Apprehend Insurgent In Manipur

Security forces apprehended an insurgent of proscribed militant outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF) from Manipur's Imphal East district on Tuesday, an Assam Rifles release said.

Acting on intelligence report, a combined team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police apprehended the insurgent from Pangei area of Imphal East district, the release issued by the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) said.

The apprehended insurgent was actively involved in extortion activities on behalf of the proscribed outfit in Imphal area, it said, adding that the insurgent was handed over to Heingang police station for further investigation.

