Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma Killing Avenged By Army; TRF Terrorist Killed

In a major success for the security forces, The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorist who killed Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma was neutralised in an encounter on February 28. Notably, Sharma was murdered on February 26 in Pulwama.

The ADGP Kashmir informed the killer of Sanjay Sharma, Aqib Mustaq Bhat was neutralised by the security forces. “Killed #terrorist identified as Aqib Mustaq Bhat of #Pulwama (A category). He initially worked for HM #terror outfit, nowadays he had been working with TRF. #Killer of late Sanjay Sharma #neutralised,” said ADGP Kashmir.

Awantipora encounter

As security forces neutralised one terrorist in Awantipora on February 28, the second terrorist who was trapped was also neutralised, informed the Kashmir Zone police. However, one Army jawan was also martyred in the encounter, while the condition of another jawan was critical as he was being treated in the ICU.

The second terrorist identified as Aqib Mustaq Bhat was responsible for the killing of the ATM security guard and Kashmiri pandit Sanjay Sharma on February 26.

The Security forces had launched Cordon And Search Operations (CASO) in parts of South Kashmir after the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma. The operations turned into an encounter in Padgampora Awantipora in the Pulwama district. Significantly massive protests were held in the valley, a day after the targeted killing of Kashmiri pandit Sanjay Sharma on February 26.

Kashmiri pandit murdered

Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit resident of Achan village, was critically injured after the terrorists open-fired at him while he was on his way to a local market. He was taken to a nearby government hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The Kashmir Zone police, in a statement, said, "Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to the local market.”