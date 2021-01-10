Security Forces Avert Major Tragedy In J&K's Poonch; 2.4 Kg Road-side IED Bomb Thwarted

The Indian Army and Special Operations Groups (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police together on Sunday averted a major tragedy in Mendhar's Gohlad village of Poonch district. According to sources the security forces on Sunday morning had cordoned J-K's Mendhar area and stopped vehicular traffic over the road after they found suspicious materials lying on the road.

Security forces destroy explosives on J-K's Mendhar area

Sources further revealed that they had received information that a motorcycle was parked at Gohlad on Mendhar BG road in Poonch district. After estimating that the matter was suspicious, the security forced called a bomb disposal squad. It was later found that 2.4 kg IED (improvised explosive device) was lying on the road which if had exploded could have caused a major tragedy. Vehicle-borne IEDs have come to be a key weapon in the terrorists' arsenals. It was a similar modus operandi at a larger scale that was used in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

Pakistan violates Ceasefire Along LoC And IB In J-K

Pakistani troops on Saturday violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling on forwarding posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Rajouri and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, said the officials. However, the officials reported that the Indian side did not suffer any damages.

The Defence spokesperson said, "At about 12.30 pm (Saturday), Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri. Indian Army retaliates befittingly."

In another ceasefire violation, Pakistani Rangers fired on forward posts and villages along the IB in Gurnam border outpost area in Hira Nagar sector of Kathua district, they said.

