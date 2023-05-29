Security Forces Conduct Search Operation In J-K Village

Security forces on Monday carried out a search operation in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district following a tip-off about the movement of some suspicious persons, officials said.

A resident of Purani village noticed the movement of at least three suspicious people in the early hours and shared the information with the police, they said.

The police, assisted by the Army and the CRPF, immediately set up a cordon and conducted house-to-house searches but did not find any suspicious people, the officials said.

Local residents claimed that this was the second time in a fortnight that the movement of suspicious people under the cover of darkness have been picked up by a villager.

They also demanded a permanent security post in the village for protection.

Security forces are on high alert in Poonch and nearby Rajouri districts following three separate terror attacks that left 10 soldiers and seven civilians dead since January.