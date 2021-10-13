Security Forces Crush Terror In Kashmir Valley; 9 Terrorists Gunned Down In 6 Days

Crushing the rising head of terrorism once again in Kashmir valley, security forces have gunned down nine terrorists in the last six days in Bandipora, Shopian, Awantipora, Srinagar, and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Among those killed, two were “A” category terrorists linked to Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-E-Mohammad.
Of the nine terrorists gunned down by security forces, four were from “Lashkar E Toiba” and its off-shoot “The Resistance Front”. They have been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, killed on October 11 in the Gund Jahangir Bandipora encounter; Danish Hussain Dar and Mukhtar Ahmad Shah, both killed on the 12th of October in the Tulran Shopian encounter; and Ubaid Ahmad Dar, killed on October 13 in the Waggad Tral Awantipora encounter.
Three terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen gunned down by forces have been identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar (killed on Oct 8 in the Natipora Srinagar encounter), Yawar Hassan Naikoo (killed on October 12 in the Tulran Shopian encounter) and Khubaib Ahmad Nengroo (killed on October 12 in the Ferripora Shopian encounter).
Two Jaish terrorists have also been gunned down in the valley by forces. They have been identified as Yawar Gani Dar, killed on October 11 in the Khagund Verinag Anantnag encounter; and Shameem Ahmad Sofi eliminated on October 13 in the Waggad Tral Awantipora encounter.
Crime Records of the neutralised terrorists
- Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar (Lashkar E Toiba/ The Resistance Front) was involved in the killing of civilian Mohammad Shafi Lone in Bandipora.
- Danish Hussain Dar (Lashkar E Toiba/ The Resistance Front) was involved in motivating local youth to join terrorist ranks and fired at the civilians in Chatergam Shopian, critically injuring them.
- Mukhtar Ahmad Shah (Lashkar E Toiba/ The Resistance Front) was involved in the killing of a street vendor named Virendar Paswan, a resident of Bihar who was living in Alamgari Bazar Srinagar.
- Ubaid Ahmad Dar (Lashkar E Toiba/ The Resistance Front) along with his associates, attacked the Police in the Manzgam area of DH Pora Kulgam, where two police personnel got critically injured.
- Aqib Bashir Kumar (Hizbul Mujahideen) was “A” category terrorist involved in the grenade attack on CRPF in Chanpora, where CRPF personnel and one civilian were critically injured; grenade attack on CRPF party at Sanat Nagar Srinagar in which one CRPF personnel got injured; motivated local youth to join terrorist ranks.
- Yawar Hassan Naikoo (Hizbul Mujahideen) was involved in firing at police and security forces in Aglar Shopian.
- Khubaib Ahmad Nengroo (Hizbul Mujahideen) was involved in the killing of one civilian in Shopian.
- Yawar Gani Dar (Jaish-E-Mohammad) motivated local youth to join terrorist ranks.
- Shameem Ahmad Sofi (Jaish-E-Mohammad) was an “A” category terrorist involved in the killing of one civilian in Tral, another civilian killing in the Fatehpora area of Anantnag, and attack on cop Manzoor Ahmad Dar in the Hiller area which resulted in the martyrdom of the cop. Motivated local youth to join terrorist ranks.