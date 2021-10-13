Security Forces Crush Terror In Kashmir Valley; 9 Terrorists Gunned Down In 6 Days

Crushing the rising head of terrorism once again in Kashmir valley, security forces have gunned down nine terrorists in the last six days in Bandipora, Shopian, Awantipora, Srinagar, and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Among those killed, two were “A” category terrorists linked to Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-E-Mohammad.

Of the nine terrorists gunned down by security forces, four were from “Lashkar E Toiba” and its off-shoot “The Resistance Front”. They have been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, killed on October 11 in the Gund Jahangir Bandipora encounter; Danish Hussain Dar and Mukhtar Ahmad Shah, both killed on the 12th of October in the Tulran Shopian encounter; and Ubaid Ahmad Dar, killed on October 13 in the Waggad Tral Awantipora encounter.

Three terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen gunned down by forces have been identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar (killed on Oct 8 in the Natipora Srinagar encounter), Yawar Hassan Naikoo (killed on October 12 in the Tulran Shopian encounter) and Khubaib Ahmad Nengroo (killed on October 12 in the Ferripora Shopian encounter).

Two Jaish terrorists have also been gunned down in the valley by forces. They have been identified as Yawar Gani Dar, killed on October 11 in the Khagund Verinag Anantnag encounter; and Shameem Ahmad Sofi eliminated on October 13 in the Waggad Tral Awantipora encounter.

Crime Records of the neutralised terrorists