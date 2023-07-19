Security Forces Foil Infiltration Bid In J-K's Kupwara; Two Terrorists Killed

Two terrorists were killed after a Pakistani infiltration bid was foiled by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Wednesday, July 19. Security forces recovered a substantial amount of weaponry, including 04 AK Rifles, 06 Hand Grenades, and various other war-like stores.

This is third major operation by forces in Jammu and Kashmir in last 03 days in which 8 terrorists have been killed. 02 terrorists were killed in Khari Sector of Poonch on July 17; 04 terrorists were killed in Poonch’s Seedhra yesterday and 02 have been killed in ongoing operation so far in Kupwara

In Kupwara, 13 terrorists have been killed so far in last 40 days. Four terrorists were killed on June 23; five on June 16 and two terrorists were killed on June 13.