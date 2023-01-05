Security Forces Launch Search Operation After 3 Men On Motorcycle Jump Police Checkpoint, Escape To Forest In J-K’s Rajouri

Security forces launched a search operation after three motorcycle-borne persons jumped a police checkpoint and escaped to a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district late Wednesday night, officials said.

"A motorcycle with three riders broke a police naka at Thalka near Nowshera. However, policemen, with the help of locals, chased the two-wheeler and intercepted it at some distance," a senior police officer said.

However, the three persons, who were riding on the motorcycle, left the vehicle in the middle of road and escaped, he said.

Searches have been launched to trace them, the officer said, clarifying that some reports on social media that the three persons were carrying weapons were not true.

People are advised not to spread rumour, he said.

Security forces are on high alert in Rajouri after six people were killed in two terrorist attacks in Dhangri village of the district.

