Security Forces Meet In Jammu, Discuss Operational Preparedness Ahead Of Independence Day

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, a high-level joint security forces meeting was held on Sunday, July 25, to review and discuss security preparation in Jammu. The Indian Army, Air Force, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF), Intelligence bureau, and J&K police were part of the meeting.

The meeting was aimed at discussing operational preparedness, coordination, and convergence on issues of mutual interest among the internal security forces.

According to Security force sources, ahead of August 15, drone attacks are planned in the region. Also, some terrorists might use internal links to seek into Indian territory and carry out attacks in the Kashmir valley.

Following the multiple incidents witnessed in the Jammu and Kashmir international borders, the security forces are on high alert to neutralize any suspicious incidents reported in the region.

Explosives discovered in J&K

On July 13, about 5 kgs of explosives were dismantled in Jammu's Samba district. This was reported to be a heavy explosive if triggered, would have resulted in a 'high magnitude effect' and evoked irresistible damage.

On July 11, a terrorist carrying harmful weapons was arrested. He is identified as a terrorist from Jaish-e-Mohammed who was smuggling weapons to the Jammu valley. A Jaish terrorist named Muntazir Manzoor was nabbed with weapons which were airdropped from Pakistan. The J&K police have recovered weapons including grenades and a pistol.

Earlier on June 27, a 5kg of IED was recovered from a Lashkar terrorist found around 2-3 km away from the Jammu airport. He was arrested after the security forces found him carrying the explosives. This was reposted after the multiple blasts that occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airport on the same day. Two blasts were heard within a gap of 5 minutes, the first blast sound is captured in the CCTV at 1:37 a.m. while the second at 1:43 a.m.

Encounters by J&K Police

On July 19, two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu's Shopian district. One of the terrorists is identified as LeT commander, Ishfaq alias Abu Akram.

On July 14, three terrorists were killed by the J&K Police in Pulwama. The encounter operation began at late night on July 13, where the police recovered incriminating evidence such as arms and ammunition and imposed strict restrictions in the surrounding region. LeT commander Aijaz along with two local terrorists were killed.

