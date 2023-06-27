Security Forces Recover 2 IEDs In Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Two Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) planted by outlawed CPI (Maoists) to target security personnel were recovered in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. Security personnel comprising CRPF, Cobra, Jharkhand Jaguar and district armed police during combing operation detected the explosives planted in forest area between Tumbahaka and Patatarob villages and Rengrahatu Banglasai Tola on Monday, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The IEDs weighing 10 kg and 5 kg were defused by the bomb disposal squad. The security forces also recovered 40 spike holes and 250 number of arrows made of stick and iron, which were planted on a kucha road to target security personnel, he said.

The security personnel had recovered around 200 IEDs from Tonto and Goilkera area after a massive combing operation was launched in January this year following an intelligence inputs that top Maoists leaders including Misir Besra, who was carrying a bounty of Rupees one crore on his head, were carrying out naxal activities from core Kolhan area of the district. So far, eight villagers including a 10-year-old boy and two elderly women have been killed and 20 others including CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in the area since the operation was launched in January this year.