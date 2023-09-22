Security Guard Arrested After Attacking, Robbing 82-year-old Woman In Thane

A security guard has been arrested for allegedly attacking an 82-year-old woman and robbing her of jewellery worth Rs 3.2 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the police arrested Rajendra Bahadur Kumwar (42), who hails from Nepal, for the incident that took place at a housing society in Bhayandar town on September 19, an official said.

An unidentified person entered the house of the elderly woman when she was alone around 10 pm on Tuesday and attacked her, before decamping with jewellery worth Rs 3.2 lakh, deputy commissioner of police Zone I Jayant Bajbale said.

The Navghar police registered a case under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and initiated a probe, he said.

On examining the CCTV footage from the area and questioning residents, it was found that the security guard had not reported to work since the day of the incident, the official said.

The police received information about his whereabouts and nabbed him from the Salasar area and also recovered stolen valuables from him, he added.