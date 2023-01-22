Security Guard Thrashed In Bengaluru By A Delivery Boy; Incident Caught On CCTV

In yet another horrific incident, a security guard at an apartment in Bengaluru's Sampigehalli was assaulted by a delivery boy and his friends late Saturday night. According to sources, the verbal spat between the security guard and delivery boys turned violent over the security check in the area.

Republic TV on Sunday accessed CCTV footage of the incident wherein the security guard can be seen talking to the delivery body and his friends. A moment later, the delivery boy can be seen thrashing the security guard. Soon after, the delivery boy's friends join him (delivery boy) and brutally thrash the delivery boy.

While an investigation is underway to identify and nab the accused, a non-cognizable case 'Not Criminally Responsible (NCR) has been registered against the accused by the police.