Security Heightened At Himachal's Kalka Shimla Railway Line Amid Terror Threats

Shimla railway station authorities in Himachal Pradesh (HP) have tightened security and safety measures on the Kalka-Shimla rail line. The action follows, earlier this month's claims of terror organisation threats naming temples and railway stations, including the Shimla railway station, ANI reported, citing sources. In order to prevent any kind of terrorist action, the Shimla Railway administration has taken serious note of the threats and have contacted the state police.

In 2008, the Kalka Shimla railway line was designated as a UNESCO world historic site. After that, it became a popular tourist destination, with the Heritage Museum maintaining the area's history. The Indian railway segment between Kalka and Shimla is a popular tourist destination. Domestic and international tourists are drawn to the heritage destination and the toy train on two feet six-inch narrow gauge railway. Six trains are currently operating on the Kalka-Shimla heritage railway. According to the media agency, local police officers positioned at Shimla Heritage Railway Station are instructed to inspect passengers and luggage upon each train's arrival.

Joginder Singh, Station Superintendent of Shimla Railway Station, informed ANI that they recently had a special meeting of the various departments of the railways in Shimla railway station and decided to reinforce the station's security and safety procedures. He stated that "our security forces including Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) are already on alert. In the meeting, we decided to push patrolling even more and regulate it in a better manner. We have also decided to make people aware of reporting suspicious articles." Shiv Kumar, Head Constable of the Railway Police, stated that they have become more alert in response to threats and they are looking for suspicious items on platforms, inside trains, and even under seats, according to the media agency.

Ambala police arrested LeT member for sending a Terror Threat letter

Earlier this month, Ambala police had arrested a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member for allegedly sending a letter to the office of the Ambala Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) threatening to bomb several railway stations and religious sites in Northern India, as well as attacking the Haryana chief minister and governor. In his complaint, the RPF official stated that on October 29, 2021, a letter was received at Northern Railway's Ambala DRM office from Sheikh of the Lashkar-E-Taiba terror organisation, according to media reports. In the letter, reportedly, he threatened to bomb Ambala Cantonment, Yamunanagar, Shimla, Chandigarh, Saharanpur, and other railway stations under the jurisdiction of the Ambala division, as well as railway bridges in Rewari, Hisar, and Sirsa, in addition to attacking Haryana's chief minister and governor on November 26, 2021. It was also threatened to attack significant temples and gurdwaras in Ambala and Himachal Pradesh, as well as army bases and airports.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: PTI