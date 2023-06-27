Security Heightened At J&K National Highway Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

In the wake of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, several security measures, including an increase in motor vehicle checkpoints (MVCP) and night dominations along the National Highway, are set to be put in place. Numerous security plans have been developed by the authorities to ensure the safety and security of Amarnath Yatris.

The Road Opening Party (ROP), which searches the road for land mines, terrorists, and confirms safety for movement plays a significant role. They follow their plans and operate within their Area of Responsibility (AOR).

(Pic of security meeting chaired by ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar Victor force HQS at Awantipora in South Kashmir, Image: Republic)

At NHW, the ROP has been starting their drill at 6 AM every day. They use contemporary equipment to scan the section of NHW (to make sure that no Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) or sticky bombs have been planted there by the terrorist group), and sniffer dogs are also present to assist with the search and scan.

Learning from the past and to provide foolproof security cover for the upcoming yatra, a team of joint security forces officers is planning to maintain strict surveillance at select strategic locations where drones can be used and CCTVs have been installed, said Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar.

"Security agencies will deploy anti-drone equipment at sensitive yatra camps and locations. A strong security grid along the National Highway, mainly at the vulnerable points, is being implemented to prevent any eventuality," said Kumar, who chaired a joint meeting with the officers of the police, Army, BSF, and CRPF at Victor Force Headquarters at Awantipora in South Kashmir.

Apart from implementing stringent security measures, some highly-skilled officers have been directed to gather actionable intelligence information about the terrorists and their associates. The crackdown on Over Ground Workers (OGW) (terror associates) is another area that the J&K police and the intelligence agencies have been working on.

(Image Credit: VJ Mubashir - Republic)

In the last few years, thousands of OGWs have been arrested by the J&K Police, NIA, SIA, and SIU. The OGW's network is like oxygen to the terrorists on the ground, and the police are trying to take the oxygen out. "By launching a crackdown on OGWs, police and security forces are directly hitting at the organised terror network in the valley," added ADGP Kumar.

While giving details about the Amarnath security plan, ADGP Kumar informed that the vigil is being kept to tackle rumour mongers who spread forged and concocted news to create panic among the masses on social media platforms. The core team has been asked to take action under the law against such elements.

In order to manage hassle-free traffic movement, alternative routes at congested junctions are being facilitated during the two months of the Amarnath Yatra, he said.

2017 attack on Amarnath yatris

Notably, the security of national highways is of utmost importance to the police and security forces operating in the Kashmir valley, as it has seen a deadly terrorist attack in July 2017 that resulted in the deaths of seven Amarnath pilgrims and left twelve others injured. The incident dates back to July 10, 2017, when a bus transporting Amarnath pilgrims caught fire in Anantnag's Batengo neighbourhood at around 8.30 PM.