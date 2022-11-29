Security Lapse During PM Modi's Chennai Chess Olympiad Visit? TN BJP Attacks Stalin Govt

In a big allegation against the Tamil Nadu government, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed there was a major security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai for the inauguration of the Chess Olympiad, which was held on July 29, 2022. Following the matter, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai also met the state Governor RN Ravi and urged him to take necessary action regarding the deteriorating law and order in the state.

Issuing a press release, the BJP stated, "It has come to light that most of the handheld metal detectors, door frame metal detectors and bomb detectors that were used in the security arrangement during PM Modi's visit were not in order and were overdue for maintenance and replacement."

The matter is being raised by the BJP as the Chess Olympiad was a high-profile event and extra security measures were needed as many dignitaries, including the Prime Minister, attended.

BJP raises Coimbatore blast case

Launching a scathing attack on the Tamil Nadu government's alleged inaction, the saffron party said, "In the past, BJP Tamil Nadu submitted with evidence the involvement of ADGP Intelligence in the fake passport scam. Unfortunately, the state government of Tamil Nadu has not initiated any action against him. He continues to head a very sensitive department that continues to fail in its basic duty of protecting our state and its citizens."

"The Law and order of the state is deteriorating with every passing day. The state government had not attended to the specific intelligence input shared by the central intelligence authorities, which resulted in the Coimbatore suicide bomb attack," the Tamil Nadu BJP's press release added.

PM Modi inaugurates Chess Olympiad in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 44th edition of Chess Olympiad at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on July 29. The best chess players from around the world battled each other over the chess boards during the event for the Chess Olympiad title. Notably, the Chess Olympiad was initially scheduled to be held in Russia and was moved to Chennai after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.