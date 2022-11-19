Security Personnel Seize 5 IEDs Planted By Maoists In Jharkhand

Security personnel seized five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by CPI(Maoists) in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a police officer said.

A massive operation against ultras by CRPF and district armed police was undertaken in the naxal infested Kolhan area of West Singhbhum district.

In course of the operation, a police statement said the security personnel detected five IEDs planted by CPI (Maoists) to target them in Banki Luia forest on Friday.

The bomb disposal squad defused the explosives on the spot.

Besides, the security personnel have also seized a .315 gun, eight live cartridges, a bundle of Codex wire and three Maoist banners.

Earlier, Security personnel on anti-naxal operation had seized 11 IEDs planted by CPI (Maoists) to cause damage to them in the Chiriabeda forest of Kolhan area, a week ago.