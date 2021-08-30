Security Situation In Jammu And Kashmir Under Control Amid Afghan Crisis: Indian Army

The Indian Army said, on Sunday, that the security situation in Kashmir is under control and that there is no need to be concerned about possible consequences of the Taliban's Afghanistan takeover. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Srinagar, Lieutenant General DP Pandey, the General Officer Commanding of the Indian Army's 15 Corps, commonly known as the Chinar Corps, asserted that "the security situation here (Kashmir) is in our control."

'Nothing to worry about'

While Lieutenant General DP Pandey said that he does not want to comment about outsiders, he asserted that there was nothing to worry about in Jammu and Kashmir in light of Afghanistan's fall to the Taliban.

"This is a playground and I do not want to comment about the outsiders. But remember, the security situation here is in our control and there is nothing to worry about it," he said, replying to a question on the challenges for the security establishment in Kashmir in the wake of Afghanistan's takeover by the Taliban.

The GOC attended the final match of the Kashmir Premier League cricket tournament, which was held at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium. Lt Gen Pandey urged the valley's youth to focus on sports, expressing optimism that Kashmir may produce an Olympic gold medalist like Neeraj Chopra in the future.

"Today, National Sports Day is being celebrated and there could not have been a great day for this final than today. I take this opportunity to appeal to the youth to focus on every sport and not cricket so that god willing, a Neeraj Chopra comes to the fore from here," he noted.

Sports teach discipline, and the young people of Jammu and Kashmir, who have a lot of skill, should use it to make a name for themselves, the Army officer stated. He encouraged them to learn from the success storey of former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who was present at the event.

"Like you and me, he (Pathan) rose from a small village and reached here with his hard work. I am sure all of you will learn from him and move forward to become good citizens, good sportsmen with full discipline and earn a name for the country," he said.

Pathan told reporters that there is a lot of talent in Jammu & Kashmir. "I learnt that from Irfan (Pathan, Yusuf's brother who was roped in by the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association as a player-cum-mentor for the cricket team of the Union Territory). Two to three boys were selected and played in the IPL as well. This is a good sign that there is talent is here. The way the Army has organised the tournament, which has been played by 200 teams, it is worth appreciation and it will encourage the talent," he remarked.

Pathan said that the Army is working hard to encourage young people and that their efforts will bear fruit. "People here are working to take cricket forward. Everyone wants IPL matches, national and international games to be played here. Obviously, it will happen once the infrastructure is there," he said.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: ANI/AP)