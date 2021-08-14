Security Tightened Across States In India Ahead Of 74th Independence Day Celebrations

Ahead of India's 74th Independence Day, security arrangements across India have been increased to avoid any sort of untoward incidents.

In Mumbai, police informed that major surveillance has been placed at all important government offices including Mantralaya. In Delhi, Section 144 has been imposed at India Gate with vigilant checking of vehicles at the national capital. Delhi Police had previously banned the flying of aerial vehicles such as paragliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft and hot-air balloons.

Jammu and Kashmir: Security heightened in Srinagar city ahead of #IndependenceDay celebrations pic.twitter.com/0pY00bK2vK — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

"All police stations will maintain high alert in the form of static deployment and patrolling to prevent any untoward incident on #IndependenceDay. Anti-Terror Cell (ATC) & beat officers in all police stations have been activated to gather intelligence," ANI quoted Mumbai police.

Bandobast will be kept at important govt offices such as Mantralaya for govt function of flag hoisting, along with anti-sabotage measures such as frisking of persons & checking of premises with bomb detection & disposal squads: Mumbai Police on #IndependenceDay arrangements — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

Other states including Punjab, Karnataka, and Uttarakhand have also increased vigilance. Talking to ANI, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said that vigil has been increased in the entire state in view of specific inputs and to ensure peaceful Independence Day celebrations. He added that the movement of drones will be restricted.

Security tightened across Kashmir

Officials said that random vehicle searches, as well as checking and frisking of people, is being conducted across several locations in the Kashmir valley, with special emphasis on areas hosting venues for Independence Day celebrations. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the primary function at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Jammu.

Vijay Kumar, the Inspector General of Police in Kashmir, said that all security measures have been made across the valley and that the forces are on high alert. "There is checking, frisking, and drone surveillance on people. We are using technical surveillance. We will ensure an incident-free function in every district, including Srinagar," Kumar said.

Security threat in Punjab

In a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh requested the deployment of 25 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and an anti-drone system for the Border Security Force citing a heavy influx of weapons by Pakistan-backed terror forces ahead of Independence Day, and in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly polls. "He pointed to the potential threat to the security of vital infrastructure/installations and public meetings/events being attended by highly threatened individuals," the Punjab Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

Two days ahead of Independence Day, the Punjab police had found hand grenades in Amritsar's residential area- Ranjit avenue. Prior to that, a major threat was witnessed after a bag containing weapons and RDX was dropped by a drone in the border area of​​ ​Bachiwind. The explosive was neutralised by the Punjab police.

(With inputs from ANI)