Security, Traffic Arrangements In Place For Upcoming 'Kanwar Yatra': Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that adequate security arrangements have been made ahead of the 'Kanwar Yatra', which will start from July 14.

According to police, the special arrangement regarding security and traffic will be in place from July 14 to July 26. The traffic of Kanwariyas is expected to increase after July 21.

"Preparations are being made. There are some particular routes which have been dedicated to the Kanwariyas. A total of 338 camps are being put in place for Kanwariyas. I want to tell the Kanwariyas to go through the channelizer (routes) dedicated for them, a senior police officer said.

The motorists and road users should follow traffic rules and go through their dedicated road lanes, the officer said.

The yatra is being held after a suspension of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier last week, the Delhi Police opened a passenger registration system to make the Yatra more safe and easy.

"Taking solid steps towards making Kanwar Yatra more safe and easy, Delhi Police has made passenger registration system for the first time. Receiving the details of passengers will make it easier for the authorities to provide quick help in any situation," the police said in a tweet in Hindi.

The registration process for this year's 'Kanwar Yatra' has been started by the Delhi Police.

The yatra participants can register themselves at kavad.delhipolice.gov.in through their mobile phones.

In their statement, the Delhi Police also wished a "happy and safe yatra" to the devotees. PTI NIT NIT