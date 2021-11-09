After the police received a tip-off about two suspicious passengers from a taxi driver, security has been heightened outside the industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s south Mumbai residence Antilia. In a recent update, Mumbai Police has detained one person from Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, November 9.

Earlier on November 8, a taxi driver had informed police that two suspected passengers carrying bags had asked him about the location of Ambani's residence ‘Antilia’. The Police officials said that according to the driver's statement, the two passengers spoke in Urdu and were carrying two bags with them.

It was further informed that the police are verifying the claim and a senior officer is monitoring the situation.

Antilia bomb scare case

Earlier on February 25, an abandoned Scorpio was found parked near Antilia in Mumbai. Following this, the cops had recovered 20 gelatin sticks and a threatening note from the SUV, along with a number plate of one of the vehicles owned by the Ambani family. When the abandoned Scorpio was traced, it pointed to a Thane-based car dealer by the name of Mansukh Hiren. But, later Hiren's dead body was in a creek after he filed a police complaint citing harassment.

Suspended Assistant police inspector (ASI) Sachin Vaze was arrested as a probe into the 'Antilia bomb scare' by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was initiated.

Police Inspector Sunil Mane and API Riyazuddin Kazi were also taken into custody for questioning. Subsequently, Vaze, Kazi, and Mane were discharged from service. Later, former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma was also arrested.

