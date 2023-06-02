Sedition Constitutional, Says Law Commission; Centre Says Recommendation 'not Binding'

Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the recommendations made by the Law Commission of India on sedition laws are not binding and that the final decision on the matter will be taken after consulting all stakeholders. The law commission has recommended the Centre to retain the sedition laws and make amendments if necessary for better clarification on its application.

"The Law Commission report on Sedition is one of the steps in the extensive consultative process. The recommendations made in the report are persuasive and not binding. Ultimately, the final decision will be taken only after consulting all the stakeholders," the law minister tweeted. "Now that we have received the report, we will also hold consultations with all the other stakeholders so that we take an informed and reasoned decision in the public interest," he wrote in a second tweet.

The existing sedition law and the proposed changes

Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for sedition states that -- 'Whoever by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the Government established by law in India, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, to which fine may be added, or with imprisonment which may extend to three years, to which fine may be added, or with fine.'

The Law Commission headed by former Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi recommended changing it to -- Whoever by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the Government established by law in India, with a tendency to incite violence or cause public disorder shall be punished with imprisonment for life, to which fine may be added, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years, to which fine may be added, or with fine."

The sedition law currently has a punishment of life imprisonment or jail up to three years and a fine, which has now been recommended for increase up to 7 years. On the argument on repealing the law, the commission said that the law being a colonial legacy is not a proper reason for it.