'Sedition Law Must Be Repealed': Ex Law Minister Ashwani Kumar Bids Centre To 'end Abuse'

On a day the Centre filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court, averring that it will 're-examine and reconsider' the provisions of Sedition law, India's former Law and Justice Minister Ashwani Kumar spoke in favour of the same in an exclusive conversation with Republic. Speaking to Republic's Abhishek Kapoor and Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj, Ashwani Kumar highlighted how the Sedition law was one of the most misused and exploited, and called this a ground for its removal in the present form.

'Such oppressive, colonial, archaic laws must be removed'

The former minister said, "As I said, giving guidelines with respect to the implementation of laws scarcely serves its purpose. Take for example the custodial torture field...the Supreme Court has given biding guidelines regarding custodial torture, still, it continues unabated. Similarly, without repeal of the sedition law in the present form, there is no escape from its abuse by various governments as has been demonstrated in the last several months and years without an iota of doubt."

"It would be consistent with India's commitment to Human Rights, to Article 21, and to the idea of Humanitarian democracy that such oppressive, colonial, archaic, and easily abusable laws be taken out of the status quo," he added.

#LIVE: Former Union Law Minister @DrAshwani_Kumar speaks to Republic as the Sedition law debate explodes & PM Modi makes a personal intervention, with the Centre informing of a Sedition re-look; Tune in here - https://t.co/uJRFmgPTEb pic.twitter.com/osXDranmIV — Republic (@republic) May 9, 2022

'Hope the review process does not take forever'

The former Law Minister highlighted that the exploitation of the law in the past months and recent years have been unparallel. "Yes, there could have been abuse in the past as well...And that is why in the Kedarnath case the Supreme Court did indicate that there was a need to tamper with the law," the former Minister said, adding that because of reasons unknown, the Congress government could not initiate the repeal back then.

"However, there comes a tipping vote when the Nation's patience is at the test..and if this is the time, then I am glad that Prime Minister has taken the step as reports say that it is on his intervention that the affidavit has been filed. It is a progressive intervention and I think, one should give it due," he further said, hoping that the review process does not take forever.

#LIVE | The kind of abuse (of Sedition law) we've seen in the last few months and years is unparalleled. Yes, there could have been aberrations earlier as well, but what we've seen in last few months are unforgivable: Former Union Law Min @DrAshwani_Kumarhttps://t.co/uJRFmgPTEb pic.twitter.com/RyQRXUD8J4 — Republic (@republic) May 9, 2022

'Congress won't accept sedition law'

Making it clear that he has resigned from the membership of Congress, and has no right to speak on the party's behalf, Kumar said, "Congress is a liberal-democratic party...and that is what its proclaimed philosophy has been.., It won't support the sedition law in its present form and I believe that there are n-numbers of avenues available for any government to prevent obvious seditious activity against the unity and integrity of the country."