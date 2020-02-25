Here's The Best Photos Of Day 2 Of POTUS Donald Trump, Melania Trump's Visit To India

The US President Trump received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after which they talked over Defence and Trade deals in Delhi. Afterwards, they visited Samadhi of Mahatama Gandhi at Rajghat, and paid their respects. Trump's visit to India has been fruitful to both the nations as they come together in sharing trade, commerce, and culture. Here are some of the best pictures of Trump's visit to Delhi on the second day.

1. US President Donald Trump reviews the guard of honour during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Image Credit - @rashtrapatibhvn

2. US President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump were greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Image Credit - @narendramodi

3. President Ram Nath Kovind and US President shake hands during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Image Credit - @rashtrapatibhvn

4. PM Modi and US President Trump had wide-ranging discussions on all aspects of India-US global strategic partnership.

Image Credit - @MEAIndia

5. PM Narendra Modi and FLOTUS Melania Trump agreed to give legal shape to the understanding of both the nation's ministry.

Image Credit - @narendramodi

6. Exchange of agreements took place between India and the US.

Image Credit - @narendramodi

7. "Relations between India and USA shared are not merely lies between two governments. Ours is a friendship that is people-driven and people centric. Our nations are cooperating extensively, which is a great sign," stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Image Credit - @MEAIndia

8. President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi addressed the media.

Image Credit - @MEAIndia

9. The leaders agreed to work further cementing people-to-people linkages between India and the US.

Image Credit - @MEAIndia

A state banquet was hosted for US President at the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan with its forecourt decked up to its glory for the last engagement of his two-day visit to India on Tuesday. Later on, Trump would be flying to the United States of America.