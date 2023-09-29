'See For Yourselves:' ISKCON Invites Doubters To Gaushalas After Maneka Gandhi's Claims

ISKCON's National Communication Director, Yudhistir Govinda Das refuted the allegations of cow slaughter levelled by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi and called them baseless and false.

On September 26, Gandhi called ISKCON the "biggest cheat" and alleged that the organisation sells its cattle to slaughter houses. Reacting to the MP, Das said everyone is welcome to visit ISKCON's Gaushalas and see for themselves. "ISKCON would like to refute in the strongest words possible the false and baseless allegations levelled by Mrs Maneka Gandhi about the cow care practices and standards at ISKCON," Das said in a video message.

"ISKCON, for the last 50 plus years, has been a pioneer around the world in promoting cow protection and vegetarianism in many different parts of the world where meat and beef are staple diet. Within India, ISKCON has more than 60 Goshalas where the cows, calves, bulls be it milking or non-milking are protected and cared for for their entire lifetime," he further said.

On the allegations of sending cattles to slaughter houses, Das said that it is "entirely false" and that ISKCON has been taking care of sick and abandoned cows, bulls and calves for decades. He said that the organisation is even training farmers and villagers to properly take care of the cows.

"In this particular instance of Anantpur Gaushala which is being referred to, all the concerned local officials have already visited and looked into the matter and found all the allegations to be baseless and untrue. All our Gaushalas are open to the public. We would invite you to please come, look at (it) yourself and make your own decision. We would encourage you to please visit and you will know whether the statements of Maneka Gandhi are as false as they are," Das said.

ISKCON sues Gandhi with Rs 100 crore defamation case

Maneka Gandhi has been sued with a defamation case worth Rs 100 crore for her claims. The announcement was made by Das himself who said that the community is pained by the "defamatory, slanderous, and malicious accusations" of the BJP MP.

ISKCON also received the support of BJP leader Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga who said that it is unfair to accuse ISKCON of any wrongdoing without facts. "ISKCON has worked to spread the message of Lord Krishna to the entire world. It is wrong to accuse ISKCON without any facts," Bagga posted on X.