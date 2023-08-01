Seek Permission Before Appearing In Competitive Exams: J&K High Court Directs Officers

Jammu and Kashmir High Court has directed all its officials to seek permission from competent authority before appearing in any competitive exam or pursuing further studies. The order came after repeated incidents came into notice where officials appeared in exams without consent from the authority. High Court has also warned of action in case of failure to abide by directions.

J&K High Court in its order said, “Recently, it has been observed that officials of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh who are desirous to appear in any competitive examination or intend to pursue further studies either do not seek prior permission from the competent authority or apply for such permission only after submitting their examination/admission forms, which has given rise to new trend and the same is against the set official procedure”.

The order further added that it is hereby impressed upon all the officers/officials of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh who desires to apply and appear in any competitive examination or intend to pursue further studies to seek prior permission from the competent authority before submitting their forms to the concerned quarters and any deviation thereof shall be viewed seriously.