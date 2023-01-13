Seeking Reservation, Panchamasali Lingayats Call For Protest Outside Karnataka CM’s House

Members of the Panchamasali Lingayats community have called for a massive protest on Friday outside Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s residence in Shiggaon demanding higher reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.

The protest march is anticipated to include participation from all prominent leaders of the community.

“During the Belagavi session 20 lakh people gathered and then CM had told that reservation will be declared to the community. He called our community leaders and sought one week's time. He promised the mother and said on 29th during the cabinet, reservation will be declared. We asked for 2A but they created a new category of 2D. Injustice is done to us and thus the pain is huge and today we will be doing a day dharna in front of the CM house,” said Jaya Mrutyunjaya swami.

Why the protest?

A subset of the major Veerashaiva-Lingayat community known as Panchamasali Lingayats are requesting to be added to category 2A (15%) of the OBC reservation matrix. Currently, they fall under 3B (5%ercent).

The community has refused the state government's offer to be included in the new 2D category of reservations and has remained steadfast in its quest for 2A category inclusion.

OBC categories

Based on economic, social, and educational level, Karnataka has four OBC categories: 2A, 2B, 3A, and 3B. Based on the classifications, these groups are given priority reservations in employment and educational settings. While 2A are the most backward, 2B are moderate, and little above them are 3A and 3B.

Vokkaliga and Panchamasalis, the two dominant populations that are in the 3A and 3B categories, have been requesting reservations under 2A status, and the government decided to remove the 3A and 3B categories. Two additional categories, 2C and 2D, were selected to be created by the government. Those who are presently 3A and 3B would now find a place in 2C and 2D.