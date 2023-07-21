Seema Haidar Petitions President Seeking Indian Citizenship, Says No Value For Love In Pak

Seema Haider, the Pakistani national currently based out of India, on Friday, filed a petition before President Droupadi Murmu seeking Indian citizenship and requested against her deportation. In her petition, Haider, 30, cited threats to her life as well as her four children with whom she illegally entered India on May 13 via Nepal. Currently under the scanner of the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Seema spoke to Republic claiming she has been truthful throughout the investigation so far.

'Truth is very powerful,' says Haider

While speaking to Republic TV, Haider said that she was asked a lot of questions by the ATS during the interrogation which started on July 17. "There were a lot of questions and I told them what the truth is. And I will accept whatever the Indian law does now," she said.

Seema is currently living in Greater Noida with her new husband Sachin Meena (22) along with her four children. When asked if her story of entering India with her kids after falling in love with Sachin is true, she replied, "Whatever I said is true. I wouldn't have been able to talk if I was a liar. I would have been anxious about what would happen next. I have only told the truth and I believe that good things will happen for me because truth is very powerful."

'Returning to Pakistan will be very bad for me'

Seema said that returning to Pakistan will not be in her favour as she ran away for a Hindu man, got married and accepted the Hindu religion. "It will be very bad for me because I ran away for someone's love. And there is no value for love in Pakistan. Love is finished there by labelling it a shame," Seema told Republic.

In her 38-page long petition that her lawyer AP Singh filed before in the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday, she says she is ready to be part of all probes.

"We are very hopeful that she'll be granted citizenship of India as she has done nothing wrong in her life, she is a woman who fell in love and she can be granted citizenship as she fulfills all the qualifications of third schedule of Citizenship Act," said AP Singh, who is representing Seema Haider's case seeking valid grounds from the Indian government for her citizenship.

Meanwhile, she has been receiving death threats from radicals in Pakistan for sneaking into India. Hindus in the Sindh province are also facing the brunt of it as temples are being demolished and women are being married off after forced conversion into Islam. The most recent case was reported on July 21 when three Hindu sisters were forced to marry Muslim men after being kidnapped and converted to Islam. According to PTI, the women were daughters of a Hindu businessman residing in Sindh's Dharki area.

Last week, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan revealed that 30 Hindus were abducted by armed men in Pakistan as retaliation for Seema settling in India. Besides, a gang of dacoits also recently attacked a Hindu temple with rocket launchers along with adjoining homes belonging to Hindus in Sindh's Kashmore area.

What's in Seema Haider's petition?

Describing the details of Seema's petition, her lawyer said that she has argued for staying at her matrimonial house with her minor children in India. The petition says that Seema changed her religion to Hinduism after being "influenced by India's civilisation, culture, behaviour, safety, security toward women by the Government of India."

The petition also says that Seema has been divorced from her former husband Ghulam Haider for four years now. According to the lawyer, Seema's demand is to allow her to reside at her matrimonial house and begin the process of granting her citizenship as per law since she is offering full cooperation to the investigation.

The decision of taking the new legal route came just a day after the Ministry of External affairs issued a statement saying, "We are aware of the matter regarding the illegal entry of Seema Haider in India. Investigations are underway. Will update when we have further information."

Seema Haider was arrested on July 4 for entering India illegally along with her four children in a bus via Nepal on May 13. Talking to the media after she was released by the police on Friday, she said, "I want to live with my husband in India. There's a high level of threat to my life in Pakistan. I request everyone to please let me live here.

The pictures of the wedding of Seema Haider and Sachin Meena in Nepal were also attached as a part of evidence in their petition to the President.

Seema had befriended Greater Noida's Sachin through an online game platform and had entered illegally into India via the route of Nepal with her 4 children.

(Harsh Vardhan contributed to this report)