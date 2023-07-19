Seema Haider Interrogated By ATS For Third Day; Big Discrepancies Emerge

Seema Haider, the woman who illegally crossed into India with her four children to stay with her lover, is being interrogated by the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) as loopholes continue to emerge in her story. The Pakistani woman (30) and her lover Sachin Meena (22) were grilled by ATS officers for three days straight including on July 19 and their contradictory statements have strengthened the suspicions of the investigating agency. Republic Media Network accessed the questions asked by the officers during the interrogation and her answers have so far been unsatisfactory.

Sources within the ATS told Republic TV that Seema was unable to answer a few critical questions and kept crying in between the interrogation. Sources said that Seema failed to give a convincing answer to questions about the money she received to travel to India. What we know so far is that Seema, who hails from Pakistan entered India via Nepal's Kathmandu and settled in Greater Noida on May 13. The investigating agency is now probing the angle of outside support to the woman and if she received any training for her alleged espionage mission.

Questions by ATS and Seema's replies

ATS: Why did you delete the data from your phone before May?

Seema: My phone kept hanging.

CONTEXT: The ATS officers who recovered four mobile phones from Seema questioned her over the lack of data on her phone from months before May, when she came to India. During the interrogation, she said that she was having trouble using her phone and thus deleted the data. Two video cassettes, five Pakistan-authorised passports, one unused passport with incomplete name and address and an ID card were also recovered from her possession.

ATS: How did Sachin send money while you were in Pakistan?

Seema: Money was routed via a person from Nepal.

CONTEXT: It has now been revealed that Sachin used to send money to Seema while she was in Pakistan, possibly after she returned post their meeting in Nepal. After first coming in contact in 2019 via the mobile game PUBG, the couple decided to meet each other in Kathmandu in March this year. It was in Kathmandu where they both got secretly married and Seema later returned to Pakistan and Meena got back to Noida.

ATS: Where did you get money to travel to India from Pakistan?

*No satisfactory response from Seema

CONTEXT: According to the officials, Seema sold her house in Pakistan for 12 lakh Pakistani rupees and obtained plane tickets and visas to Nepal for herself and her children with the money. The officials, however, said she had no information about how much the sale was worth.

ATS: Who helped you in booking tickets in Pakistan?

Seema: I don't remember the name of the agent.

CONTEXT: The ATS questioned Seema about who booked her tickets to Nepal, she tried evading the question saying she does not recall the name of the agent. The officials suspect that this could be an attempt to save those who trained her for espionage, as the angle has not been ruled out yet.

ATS: To whom and how did you sell your house?

Seema: I sold the house to a dealer with the help of locals.

CONTEXT: When asked about the house she sold for her travel expenses, Seema said she sold it to a dealer. She received 12 lakh Pakistani rupees for the house but failed to reveal the amount to the ATS.

ATS: With how many people did you play PUBG with in India?

*No satisfactory response from Seema

CONTEXT: Seema claimed that she met with Sachin on PUBG and their relationship developed as they talked for long hours. The ATS, however, was unconvinced since she was unable to name those whom she played PUBG with other than Sachin across the border over the last four years if not more.

ATS: Why did you create a profile with a different name?

*No satisfactory response from Seema

CONTEXT: Seema is said to have created a fake profile on PUBG to hide her identity. When asked about it, she failed to give a satisfactory answer and also wept frequently during the interrogation.

ATS: Why did you send requests to people in uniform?

Seema: I have no information about this.

CONTEXT: Seema also seems to have sent friend requests to people in uniform, meaning those in the Indian Armed Forces, on social media. The ATS also confronted her on the same as the alleged plan of espionage could also involve honey trapping. Moreover, she also sent requests to other people from the Delhi-NCR region but could not explain why.

ATS gets hold of loopholes in the Seema-Sachin love story

Both Seema and Sachin were interrogated on July 17 by ATS in separate rooms and were brought together on the second day. On July 18, the duo was grilled for nine hours during which they gave answers that were contradictory to each other. According to Intelligence agency sources, Seema might have been trained to dress and talk like a rural Indian woman. She along with her children is suspected to have received a makeover and prepared with fluent Hindi by her Pakistani handlers holed in Nepal. The Intelligence Bureau already suspects the role of Pakistan's ISI in the case.