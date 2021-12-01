Seema Praharis, Other Forces To Showcase Skill & Grit At BSF Raising Day Parade; Watch

To commemorate the 57th Raising Day of the Border Security Force, Seema Praharis and other forces will showcase mesmerising "skill and grit" at the BSF Raising Day parade on December 5 in the Golden City of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Sharing an incredible video on Twitter, BSF Rajasthan wrote, "Witness the BSF Raising Day parade this year in Golden City Jaisalmer on December 5. Seema Praharis will mesmerise you, as they showcase their skill and grit."

The Border Security Force (BSF), one of India's five Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), was founded on December 1, 1965. Prior to the formation of the BSF, border states' local police battalions were in charge of policing the country's international frontiers. The BSF has grown to become one of the world's largest border guarding armies. The military unit responsible for guarding India's land border during peacetime and combating transnational crime, the BSF, was founded on this day in the year 1965. On Wednesday, the Border Security Force will commemorate its 57th Raising Day. BSF Jammu is stationed on the Line of Control with the Indian Army as well as along Pakistan's 192 kilometres-long international border.

On this day in 1965, the Border Security Force (BSF) was established to protect India's international border with Pakistan, and then with Bangladesh after it became an independent country in 1971. In the past, BSF forces have been deployed to deal with domestic issues, such as counter-terrorism operations in Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Border Security Force (BSF), which protects India's international border, on the occasion of its Rising Day on December 1, saying that India respects their bravery. The Prime Minister stated in a tweet that the BSF has established itself as a valorous force that is unwavering in its dedication to protecting the nation and supporting citizens amid natural calamities.

It should be mentioned that the BSF Battalions were at the forefront of providing medical help and support to the border inhabitants during the COVID-19 outbreak. People residing at borders received COVID-19 prevention-related medical supplies, face masks, and sanitisers from BSF.

