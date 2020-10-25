'Seen Media Crumbling In Face Of Power': Kanchan Gupta Shames Lobby Not Opposing Param Bir

Senior journalist Kanchan Gupta slammed the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police's unmitigated witch-hunt against the Republic Media Network accusing it of using extra-judicial means and extra-constitutional measures, and pointed out that the actions of the Mumbai Police wouldn't measure up to judicial scrutiny in a court of law.

Taking on the Lutyens lobby members who were playing hand-in-glove with the Mumbai Police in conspiring against Republic Media Network, Kanchan Gupta said that he was not surprised by their actions and that he was reminded of LK Advani's comment on the Indian media during the rule of Indira Gandhi - 'When asked to bend, the media crawls'.

'Won't stand judicial scrutiny'

"I'm horrified by the inability to understand and internalise a simple fact that if one journalist, one particular media house or a group of journalists can be hounded in such a brazen manner through blatant misuse of the law by adopting extraconstitutional means and extra-judicial methods. None of the actions initiated by the Mumbai Police till now would measure up to judicial scrutiny in the Cout of Law if the Court of Law is free and fair", said Kanchan Gupta, speaking on the live edition of the Sunday Debate with Arnab Goswami.

Lashing out at former Maharashtra Additional DGP PK Jain for defending the actions of the Mumbai Police, Kanchan Gupta highlighted that 'in the system where the process is the punishment, it is the obscureness and that the morally weakened and ethically the worst possible argument that can be made is that the rights were protected under the law'. Citing an example to substantiate his point, Kanchan Gupta explained, "You cannot kill me and while killing me tell me that my rights are protected".

#ParamBirVsDemocracy | If you look at Mumbai police, I'm sure 90% of them would just like to do an honest day's work, but it's the leadership that may want to suck up to power and it is this that brings disrepute to forces across the world: @KanchanGupta, Senior Journalist pic.twitter.com/i8GWDuKLuv — Republic (@republic) October 25, 2020

Lutyens lobby's U-turn raises eyebrows

In a suspicious move, a Lutyens media body appears to be spooked by the CBI's move to file an FIR in the fraud TRP case, lodging a staunch opposition against the central agency's probe into the matter and demanding the cases be transferred to BARC.

It is interesting to note that Lutyens lobby members didn't hesitate when the Mumbai Police targeted Republic Media Network in the witch-hunt despite Republic exposing the overwhelming holes in the allegations - such as the FIR & complaint not naming Republic but naming another channel - and now, as the CBI steps in, the lobby appears to be pulling out all the stops to halt the probe before it gets going.

CBI should persist with its investigations into the alleged TRP scam, if only to expose those who hatched the conspiracy to harass, intimidate and slander @republic https://t.co/1LsdbI3NKS — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) October 24, 2020

A major controversy has erupted over the Lutyens lobby's demand to halt the CBI probe. This is despite the Mumbai Police's probe being brought into disrepute on account of an OpIndia tape in which a witness in the TRP case alleges that he has been coerced by Mumbai police to name Republic. The CBI had registered a case to probe allegations of TRP manipulation on Tuesday. The FIR had originally been registered at the Hazratganj Police station in Lucknow on the complaint of an advertising company's promoter, and the UP government recommended the transfer of the case to the CBI, with sources citing that the agency's intervention was necessary given the multiple jurisdictions involved.

