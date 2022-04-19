Seer Rubbishes Dingaleshwar Swamy's Claim Of Karnataka Govt Taking 30% Cut For Grants

In a key development on Tuesday, a key pontiff refuted Dingaleshwar Swamy's claim that mutts have to pay a 30% cut to receive funds from the Karnataka government. Releasing a video statement, Rajshekara Anand of the renowned Vajradehi Mutt in Mangalore made it clear that none of the mutts had to pay any commission. Moreover, he called upon everyone to stop spreading lies.

Vajradehi Mutt seer Rajshekara Anand remarked, "Whatever Dingaleshwar Swamyji allegations are outright lies. I tell this sternly. We had received the funds whatever the grant was allocated by the previous government. Even one more mutt associated with us- Manila Mutt and even several other mutts received the funds. None of the Swamijis of these mutts had paid a single paisa as commission at any stage. We would like to convey the message. We should not spread these kinds of lies."

Allegations against Karnataka government

A day earlier, Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar Swamy of Balehosur Mutt told a gathering in Badagandi village, "If a grant is sanctioned for a swami (seer), it reaches the mutt after a 30% deduction. This is the plain truth. Officials clearly tell you that unless the amount is deducted, your project will not start". On this occasion, he demanded that corruption must stop and flagged the purported injustice happening to north Karnataka

In response, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai vowed to order an investigation provided the Lingayat pontiff submits proof of his claim. He said, "This is a very great swami Ji with a very big track record. I only request His Holiness to give the entire proof. Who has paid and for what purpose has he paid. We will set an inquiry and get to the depth of it. We consider his allegation very seriously". Accusing BJP of practicing "fake Hinduism", Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala opined that corruption has reached its nadir.

The Eshwarappa controversy

This controversy comes in the wake of contractor Santosh Patil committing suicide and holding the then Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa responsible for his death. He had accused the BJP leader of demanding 40% commission for a public work executed by him. Patil had also reportedly written a letter to PM Modi and Union Minister Giriraj Singh in this regard. However, Eshwarappa dismissed his allegation and even filed a defamation case against him. Following the uproar from Congress, he resigned from the Basavaraj Bommai-led Cabinet to ensure a fair investigation.