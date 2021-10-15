Sela Tunnel: India's Strategic Bi-lane Road To Be Built At An Altitude Of 13,000 Ft

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday, virtually conducted the final breakthrough blast of the 12 km long Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh which is expected to enhance connectivity in Northeast India. Significantly, the tunnel will play a strategic role in India's military movement as it will cut the distance to the China border through Tawang by 10 kms. The construction work is expected to complete by June 2022.

The strategically important tunnel will be the longest bi-lane road tunnel in the world at an altitude above 13,000 feet upon completion. It is being constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) using the latest New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM). It would also cut down the travel time by at least an hour between the Army's 4 Corps headquarters at Tezpur in Assam and Tawang.

Sela tunnel development: All you need to know

The tunnel is being constructed below the snow line making it available during any weather conditions in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

It is anticipated to play a crucial role in the development of not just Arunachal Pradesh, but the entire Northeast by enhancing connectivity and making it more convenient.

Another important factor includes an increase in the tourist potential of Tawang by attracting more travellers, making it a more popular destination in the Northeast region. Apart from security enhancement, the Sela tunnel will also help in the socio-economic development of the region.

"The excavation pace of Sela Tunnel has been swift as it has resulted in the breaking down of the escape tube of the 1,555 meters tunnel on 22 July 2021, much ahead of schedule," the GOI stated.

The project also combines widening of existing single lane road to double lane designations from Baisaki and then taking off a greenfield alignment (a greenfield road is built in an area that has never been developed) of 12.37 kilometres.

Experts on Sela tunnel development

In a recent interview with ANI, DG BRO Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary asserted, “It (Sela Tunnel) will not only strengthen security but also connect far-flung areas, making it feasible for the people of West Arunachal to commute. It’ll increase tourism & improve the economy; completion expected by June, July or August next year."

On 9 February 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Sela Tunnel and construction had started on April 1.