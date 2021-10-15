Sela Tunnel: India's Strategic Bi-lane Road To Be Built At An Altitude Of 13,000 Ft

Quick links:
Image: @RajnathSingh/Twitter
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday, virtually conducted the final breakthrough blast of the 12 km long Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh which is expected to enhance connectivity in Northeast India. Significantly, the tunnel will play a strategic role in India's military movement as it will cut the distance to the China border through Tawang by 10 kms. The construction work is expected to complete by June 2022.
The strategically important tunnel will be the longest bi-lane road tunnel in the world at an altitude above 13,000 feet upon completion. It is being constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) using the latest New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM). It would also cut down the travel time by at least an hour between the Army's 4 Corps headquarters at Tezpur in Assam and Tawang.
In a recent interview with ANI, DG BRO Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary asserted, “It (Sela Tunnel) will not only strengthen security but also connect far-flung areas, making it feasible for the people of West Arunachal to commute. It’ll increase tourism & improve the economy; completion expected by June, July or August next year."
On 9 February 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Sela Tunnel and construction had started on April 1.