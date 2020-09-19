Selection Board Begins Proceedings To Grant Permanent Commission To Women Officers In Army

On Friday, the Ministry of Defence announced that the selection board for the grant of permanent commission to women officers has commenced its proceedings. Earlier in July, the Centre had issued the formal sanction letter for grant of Permanent Commission to women officers in the Indian Army. This will ensure that women officers can shoulder greater responsibilities in the organization.

Releasing an official statement, the defence ministry mentioned that the Special No 5 Selection Board constituted to screen women officers for grant of Permanent Commission (PC) in Indian Army commenced its proceedings adding that women officers have also been permitted to witness the proceedings.

"The Special No 5 Selection Board constituted to screen women officers for grant of Permanent Commission (PC) in Indian Army commenced its proceedings at the Army Headquarters on 14 September 2020. The board is headed by a Senior General Officer and includes a woman officer of the rank of Brigadier," said the Ministry of Defence in a statement.

"Women officers have been permitted to witness the proceedings as observers in order to add transparency to the process," it added.

Furthermore, those women officers who qualify in the screening process will be granted Permanent Commission. This, however, will be subject to the clearing the medical requirements.

READ: Shopian encounter: Indian Army finds troops "exceeded" powers under AFSPA while killing 3

On February 17, 2020, the apex court directed the Centre to grant Permanent Commission to women officers respecting a 2010 order of the Delhi High Court. It also ruled that women officers are eligible to get "command and criteria" appointments in the Indian Army on par with their male counterparts. Moreover, the court stressed that Permanent Commission shall be offered to all women officers irrespective of their years of service.

Thereafter, it ordered the Union government to implement the judgment within three months. But the Centre moved the SC seeking 6 months' time to implement the verdict, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. On July 7, the top court granted the Union government a months' time for implementing its judgment.

READ: Mayawati backs Centre & Army amid LAC tensions, says 'Will give befitting reply to China'

(with inputs from ANI)