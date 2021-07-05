Self-proclaimed Lord Vishnu’s Kalki Avatar Threatens Doomsday Over Unpaid Gratuity Money

In a bizarre claim, former Gujarat government employee Rameshchandra Fefar has demanded that gratuity be released immediately or else he will bring a severe drought on the world using his 'divine powers'. Fefar, who claims to be the ''Kalki'' avatar of Lord Vishnu was earlier granted premature retirement for long-term absence from office. His premature retirement was granted by the government following his 'avatar' claim.

In a letter dated July 1 that was addressed to the Secretary of Water Resources Department, Fefar had claimed that there are 'demons sitting in the government' who are harassing him by withholding his "Rs 16 lakh gratuity and another Rs 16 lakh as the salary of one year". In addition, he has also threatened to unleash 'severe drought on the earth' as he is the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu who rules ''Satyug'' (the age of truth when humanity is governed by gods, according to Hinduism).

Rameshchandra Fefar was employed as the superintendent engineer with the Sardar Sarovar Punarvasvat Agency of the state's Water Resources Department at its Vadodara office. The department is responsible for the resettlement and rehabilitation of families affected by the Narmada dam project. However, he was served a show-cause notice in 2018 for attending the office for only 16 days in eight months.

"Fefar is asking for the salary even without attending the office. He insists that he should be paid only because he is an incarnation of ''Kalki'' and was working to bring rain on earth," said Secretary (Water Resources), MK Jadav. "He is full of nonsense. I have received his letter claiming gratuity and one-year salary. His gratuity is under process. There was an inquiry after he made the claim (of being the Kalki avatar) last time. The government had even approved his premature retirement considering his mental condition as a special case. Normally, a person facing inquiry does not get premature retirement," Jadav said.

Among his other bizarre claims, Fefar has stated that India received good rainfall and did not witness a single drought because of his 'divine presence' as the 'Kalki Avatar'. Additionally, he has claimed that India reaped a profit of Rs 20 lakh crore due to good rainfall over the last twenty years.

"There was not a single drought for even a year in the country. India reaped a profit of Rs 20 lakh crore due to good rainfall over the last twenty years. Despite this, the demons sitting in the government are harassing me. Because of this, I am going to bring severe drought across the globe this year. That is because I am the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu and I rule the earth in Satyug," he stated.

With PTI Inputs