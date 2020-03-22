Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Says 'Self-quarantine Period An Opportunity To Explore Creativity'

Renowned Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday asserted that the period of self-quarantine to fight against the novel Coronavirus is a great opportunity for the people to explore their creativity. He said that it is a blessing in disguise for everyone to shift the focus within themselves and come out with creative things. He emphasised on the need for strengthening the mental health and urged people not to panic.

"Each and every person should take responsibility and understand that their carelessness can cause damage to many other people. Improve your immune system by changing your food habits, practicing yoga and meditation. Meditation is the saviour at this time" said Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

He also urged the people not to break the chain of Janta Curfew as it is not a one day exercise and needs to be done for the coming weeks. Don't wait for the government to impose another curfew do it voluntarily, he said. He also appealed to the government and people to look after the daily wage workers as its time to show humanity.

