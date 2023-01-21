Self-styled Godman And Rapist Ram Rahim Granted Parole, Likely To Walk Out From Jail Today

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who is serving a sentence for rape and murder in Rohtak’s Sunaria Jail was again granted a 40-day parole on Friday. This latest parole to the Dera chief comes just three months after he was granted a similar parole.

According to the Rohtak Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was granted a 40-day parole as per the rules. It is likely that the rape convict Gurmeet Singh will be out on parole from Rohtak Jail on Saturday (January 21) as the paperwork for his parole is likely to be completed soon.

"Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is lodged in Sunaria prison in Rohtak district, has been granted 40-day parole. The paperwork is yet to be completed. He is likely to be released from prison on the 21st of January," Police sources said, ANI reported.

Earlier on Friday, Haryana Jail Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala confirmed that rapist Ram Rahim's family submitted an application to the jail authorities seeking month-long parole for Ram Rahim on his behalf. "It will be decided by the court and commissioner for how many days he will get parole and where will he stay during this time," Chautala said, ANI reported.

Rapist Ram Rahim granted 40-day parole

During his previous parole period in October-November, rapist Ram Rahim held several online ‘Satsangs’ at the Barnawa ashram in Uttar Pradesh. Some of these were also attended by BJP leaders from Haryana. According to PTI, citing sources, the rape and murder convict Ram Rahim is likely to attend the birth anniversary event of former Dera chief Shah Satnam Singh on January 25.

Notably, previous to his October parole, he had come out of prison on a month-long parole in June. The Dera chief was also granted three weeks' furlough from February 7, 2022, barely two weeks before the Punjab Assembly elections.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in 2021 Ram Rahim and four others were also convicted for hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a Dera manager. The Dera chief and three others were convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist over 16 years ago. Ram Rahim is also convicted of raping his two disciples and is currently serving a 20-year jail term.

(With inputs from agencies)