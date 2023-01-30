Self-styled Godman Asaram Convicted In 2013 Rape Case By Gujarat Court

Self-styled godman Asaram has been convicted by a Gujarat court in a woman disciple rape case registered against him in 2013. Gandhinagar Sessions court judge DK Soni reserved its order on the quantum of sentence for January 31.

Due to the lack of evidence, the court acquitted six other accused, including Asaram's wife.

A case of rape and illegal confinement was filed against the controversial godman and seven others, one of whom passed away during the pendency of the trial, by a Surat-based woman in October 2013. A chargesheet was filed in July 2014.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Ahmedabad's Chandkheda police station, Asaram allegedly raped the female disciple on multiple occasions from 2001 to 2006. The crime took place when the woman was living at his ashram.

"The court has accepted the prosecution case and convicted Asaram under sections 376 2(C) (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code for illegal detention, among others," special public prosecutor RC Kodekar said on Monday.

Asaram is presently lodged in Jodhpur jail in another rape case.

Last year, the father of the rape victim alleged a follower of Asaram threatened his life and that of his family. He said that the person left a threat letter at his house after hurling abuses.