Self-styled Godman Asaram Gets Life Sentence In 2013 Rape Case

Gandhinagar Sessions court on Tuesday sentenced self-styled godman Asaram to life imprisonment in a rape case registered against him in 2013. He was convicted in the case on Monday while the other six accused, including Asaram's wife Laxmiben, their daughter, and four disciples, were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Sessions court judge DK Soni pronounced the ruling after hearing the arguments on the quantum of sentence.

This development comes nine years after a former disciple of Asaram lodged a rape case against him during her earlier stay in the ashram. The self-styled godman's lawyer said that the session court's order will be challenged in the Gujarat High Court.

#BREAKING | Gandhinagar Sessions Court sentences self-styled godman Asaram to life imprisonment in connection with a decade-old sexual assault case - https://t.co/bn2E9Q0XKX pic.twitter.com/lXyUM6xlgs — Republic (@republic) January 31, 2023

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Ahmedabad's Chandkheda police station, Asaram had raped the woman disciple on multiple occasions from 2001 to 2006 when she was living at his ashram near Ahmedabad before she managed to escape. A chargesheet was filed in July 2014.

"The court convicted Asaram Bapu under sections 376 2 (C) for rape, 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (Wrongful detention), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 357 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code," said special public prosecutor RC Kodekar on Monday.

The 81-year-old is presently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he is serving a life sentence in another case of raping a minor girl at his ashram in Rajasthan in 2013.

The victim's younger sister was illegally confirmed and raped and illegally confined by Asaram's son Narayan Sai. Sai was sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court in Surat in April 2019 in the rape case filed against him by his former disciple in 2013.