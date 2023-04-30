Last Updated:

'Selfie With Daughter' Campaigner Sunil Jaglan Lauds PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi recalled the people whom he had mentioned in the past Mann Ki Baat episodes and interacted with them again today in the milestone 100th episode.

Abhishek Raval
Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the people whom he had mentioned in the past Mann Ki Baat episodes and interacted with them again today in the milestone 100th episode of the radio show. He spoke with them on their journey on social causes that they had taken up inspired by the thoughts expressed by him in the Mann Ki Baat episodes in the past. One of the ‘heroes’ was Haryana’s Sunil Jaglan who devised the ‘Selfie with Daughter’ campaign inspired by PM Modi’s 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' drive. 

The gender ratio of Haryana, which was skewed towards men improved after Sunil Jaglan’s ‘Selfie with Daughter’ campaign which went global post gaining huge popularity on social media. PM Modi prior to interacting with Jaglan on the 100th Mann Ki Baat programme today said: “In no time 'Selfie with Daughter' turned into a Global Campaign. And the issue in this was neither selfie, nor technology,… importance was accorded to the daughter. The importance of a daughter in life also comes to the fore through this campaign. The result of many such efforts is that today the Gender Ratio has improved in Haryana. Let's chat with Sunil ji today.”

PM Modi’s conversation with Sunil Jaglan

PM Modi - Namaskar Sunil ji,

Sunil- Namaskar sir, my joy has risen a lot after hearing your voice sir.

PM Modi - Sunil ji everyone remembers 'Selfie with daughter'... Now when it is being discussed once again, how do you feel?

Sunil - Prime Minister, in fact, the fourth battle of Panipat that you started from our state Haryana to bring smiles on the faces of the daughters, which the whole country has tried to win under your leadership, is really important for me, for every daughter’s father and those who love daughters.

PM Modi- Sunil ji, how is your daughter now, what is she doing these days?

Sunil - Yes, my daughters are Nandani and Yachika, one is studying in class 7, one is studying in class 4 and they are big fans of yours. Actually they and their classmates have written letters to you saying Thank you Prime Minister.

PM Modi – That’s great! Give lots of blessings to the daughters on my behalf and that of listeners of Mann Ki Baat.

Sunil- Thank you very much. Because of you, smiles on the faces of the daughters of the country are continuously on the rise.

PM Modi - Thank you very much Sunil ji.

Sunil – Ji. Thank you.

