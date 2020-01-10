Maharashtra CM Uddhav Caves-in To Congress' Demands; May Sacrifice Shiv Sena Portfolios

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday gave in to the pressure from the unhappy Congress leaders and decided to make yet another compromise in allotment of portfolios to the cabinet ministers of Maha-Vikas-Aghadi government. Congress leader and Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar did not take charge of the departments till Friday as he was reportedly unhappy with the portfolios allocated to him.

Five days after his induction into the Maharashtra cabinet, Vijay Wadettiwar took charge of his ministries on Friday after a key department — Relief & Rehabilitation — was allotted to him. He had been skipping both Cabinet meetings as well as the special Assembly session. Apart from Relief & Rehabilitation, Wadettiwar holds portfolios of Other Backward Classes, Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, Vimukta Jati, Nomadic Tribes and Special Backward Classes Welfare, Khar Land Development and Earthquake Rehabilitation.

CM Uddhav Thackeray will be compromising on the ministries allocated to Shiv Sena, to secure the interests of the Congress members. Even after being the leading party in Maha-Vikas-Aghadi, Thackeray seems to be pressurised by Sena's allies over the Maharashtra portfolios.

Cabinet expansion and portfolio distribution woes

A total of 12 Shiv Sena, 14 NCP, and 10 Congress MLAs were administered the oath of office and secrecy in the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion. This includes Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Jitendra Awhad, spokesperson Nawab Malik, senior legislator Hasan Mushrif, newly-elected MLA Dhananjay Munde and Abdul Sattar, former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and the CM's son Aaditya Thackeray. This led to considerable unease in the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

MLAs who missed out on a Cabinet berth expressed their displeasure. This included legislators such as NCP’s Prakash Solanke and Congress' Kailash Gorantyal who threatened to resign from their posts. Meanwhile, some of the Ministers were reportedly unhappy over not getting their desired portfolios. For instance, Energy Minister Nitin Raut was allegedly eyeing the portfolios assigned to Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat. Senior Sena MLA Abdul Sattar is another Minister who was miffed over getting just a Minister of State position.

