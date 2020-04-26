'350 Private Clinics In Dharavi To Resume Functioning On April 27': Sena MP Rahul Shewale

Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale on Sunday announced that 350 private clinics would reopen in Dharavi from April 27 onwards. He mentioned that this was the initiative of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. According to him, the people of Dharavi had to depend on Sion Hospital for non-COVID problems due to the closure of private clinics. Shewale observed that the BMC will be given information about patients at private clinics who have novel coronavirus symptoms and will be treated. Moreover, he thanked the representatives of the Indian Medical Council and Mahim-Dharavi Medical Practitioners Association for their support on the issue of private clinics. Till Saturday, Dharavi recorded 241 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 casualties.

Rahul Shewale remarked, "To contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in Dharavi, the BMC has taken an initiative. We have appealed to doctors to reopen 350 private clinics in Dharavi from Monday. They gave a positive response. This will benefit all the residents of Dharavi. Because private clinics were closed in Dharavi, all the residents had to go to Sion Hospital. Patients having non-COVID problems had to depend on Sion Hospital. If people visiting private clinics have COVID-19 symptoms, their information will be given to the BMC. The BMC will then conduct their test and treat them for free."

Read: Fadnavis Lashes Out At MVA Govt's COVID Response, Says 'people Are Paying A Heavy Price'

Read: NCP's Sharad Pawar Puts Forth Suggestions To Overcome COVID-19 Crisis Faced By Maharashtra

IMCT visits Dharavi

A large part of Dharavi has been turned into a containment zone. The BMC has also planned to distribute hydroxychloroquine tablets to residents in this area. Recently, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team visited Dharavi along with Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. While door-to-door screening is being done, pool testing and convalescent plasma therapy are also expected to commence in Dharavi very soon. Currently, several schools, colleges, community halls, and institutes have been acquired as quarantine centres.

Read: Uddhav Thackeray Declares 'Won't Resume Trains In Maharashtra', Adds 'lockdown Is Working'

Uddhav Thackeray issues appeal

There are 7628 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 1076 persons have recovered while 323 casualties have been reported. Addressing the people of the state earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray issued an appeal to desist from politicising the response to the novel coronavirus crisis. Promising the migrant workers that he was talking to the Centre regarding their desire to go home, the Maharashtra CM made it clear that trains won't run for this purpose. He also paid homage to the family of two policemen who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: PM Modi Urges People To Continue Precautions; Tally Soars 26496





