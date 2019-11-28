Sena Says Decision On Contentious Nanar Refinery Taken, Even Before 1st Maha Cabinet Meet

The newly formed Sena-led Maharashtra government is set to have its first cabinet meet at the famous Sahyadri guest house at 8 PM on Thursday after the CM's swearing-in ceremony as announced by Shiv Sena Legislative Party chief Eknath Shinde. He further stated that the issue of the Nanar Refinery Project had been decided and the issue bullet train project will be discussed in the cabinet meeting. The joint press conference held by NCP-Sena announced that the first cabinet will declare a farm loan waiver.

"The decision for the Nanar Refinery Project has been taken. With that, the Bullet train project is a serious issue. Let the government at least be established. The Chief Minister and the cabinet will sit together and decide. This government will take a decision which is good for the people," he said.

The Nanar Refinery tussle

After a massive protest over the Nanar Refinery project, which was touted to be India's biggest oil refinery, then-CM Devendra Fadnavis had announced that the project will be moved to another location. The State government had teamed with Saudi Aramco to build the $44 billion refinery but was met with adamant opposition from mango farmers, fishermen residing in the Ratnagiri, as per reports. Reports stated that this announcement was made by Fadnavis after sealing an alliance with Shiv Sena for the Lok Sabha polls. Shiv Sena had heavily opposed the location of the refinery project.

Common Minimum Programme

The Maha Vikas Aghadi released its 'secular' Common Minimum Programme which in its preamble declares that the alliance will take a joint view on matters which have consequences on 'secular fabric of the nation' indicating towards a toned-down Shiv Sena. While the CMP found no mention of Aarey forest conservation, Bharat Ratna for Savarkar or a caste-based reservation to mention a few issues, it included several subsections like - Farmers, Unemployment, Health, Industry, Social justice, Women, Education, Urban Development, Tourism. The CMP mainly features an immediate farm loan waiver, 80% reservation for local youth and the two Coordination committees.

Uddhav to be sworn-in as CM

Uddhav Thackeray is set to become the first Thackeray Chief Minister, putting Sena finally in its coveted CM post. Uddhav Thackeray, who had opted out of the NDA - breaking the BJP-Sena alliance of over 35 years, will be sworn-in at 6:40 PM on Thursday at Mumbai's Shivaji Park where his late father Bal Thackeray's memorial is installed. After taking oath as Chief Minister, Uddhav will have to seek election to the Maharashtra Assembly or the Legislative Council within six months. The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56), while the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP -54, Congress).

