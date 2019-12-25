BIG: Sena Upgrades Aaditya Thackeray's Security; Downgrades Tendulkar's X Cover

In a massive move on Wednesday, the security cover of Shiv Sena leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray has been upgraded. Adding on to it, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has decided to downgrade the security cover of master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Informing about the massive development, sources told Republic TV that decision was taken under the direct supervision of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Sources said that the Worli MP's security has been upgraded to Z from Y+ and Tendulkar's X category security cover has been withdrawn. Sources added that the master blaster will now get a Police escort for his security. As per sources, the threat perception committee meets every three months to take stock of the security situation. Under the direct supervision of CM Thackeray, the committee discussed the intelligence inputs and then took the decision, sources added.

Earlier, a controversy erupted when the Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover that was given to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was withdrawn by the central government. The Centre amended the SPG Act and the Gandhis were placed under the Z-plus security cover after 28 years of SPG protection.

