Senco Gold & Diamonds Rolls Out PRIDE Special Campaign 'Wear Your Pride'

Senco Gold and Diamonds has launched the #WearYourPride campaign to encourage the LGBTQ+ community and to celebrate equal rights for all genders. To promote inclusivity during PRIDE Month, Senco Gold and Diamonds published two films; the videos feature brand ambassador Dutee Chand and her girlfriend pledging for “freedom of love” and the life of Rupu, a transgender employee at Senco Gold.

The inspiring real-life story of Rupu, a transwoman who has been working for the last five years in the sales department at the Camac Street showroom of Senco Gold & Diamonds has been portrayed through this video. Senco provided Rupu with a platform to identify her true self in society as well as inspire others through her story by being the central character in the digital video commercial being rolled out across social media platforms. The film, a part of the brand campaign #WearYourPride, encourages the LGBTQ community to come out and celebrate one’s Pride.

Watch Rupu's story here:

Another brand film features brand ambassador Dutee Chand. Through the film, Dutee Chand urges everyone: ‘Don’t Hide, Wear Your Pride', and pledges with her girlfriend for “freedom of love” with the message of normalising same-sex relationships in mainstream society. The campaign tagline #WearYourPride encourages the LGBTQ+ community to express their love fearlessly and be proud of who they are.

Senco Gold & Diamonds has promoted inclusivity and supported the causes for the LGBTQ+ Community. In 2021, Senco Gold & Diamonds signed Dutee Chand as the brand ambassador.

Watch the film here: