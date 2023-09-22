'Send Them To India To Face Justice': MEA Claims Canada Becoming Safe Haven For Terrorists

India's External Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi accused the Canadian government of providing a "safe haven” for terrorists amid the soaring diplomatic tensions between both nations. The row erupted after Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on September 18 alleged that "Indian agents" were behind the shooting of Nijjar.

MEA Spokesperson Bagchi asked the Canadian authorities to take stern action against those terrorists and extremists or send them to India to face the judicial system. He added that till now, India has sought extradition requests of more than 25 individuals with severe charges but the Canadian government hasn't issued any response.

"Safe haven is being provided in Canada, we want the Canadian govt to not do so and take action against those who have terrorism charges or send them here to face justice. We have sought either extradition request or assistance related to that, at least more than 20-25 individuals we've requested over the years but the response has not been helpful at all," said MEA Spox Bagchi.

He further spoke about the reputational issues or damage and advised Canada to look into it. "If there's any country that needs to look at it, I think it is Canada and its growing reputation as a place, as a safe haven for terrorists, for extremists, and for organised crime. And I think that's a country that needs to worry about its international reputation," he said.

Arindam Bagchi underlined terrorism as a larger issue, something that should be looked at. He called it a fact that it is funded and supported by Pakistan and the issue of safe havens, and places to operate have been provided abroad, including in Canada.

Allegations by Canada politically motivated: MEA

While addressing the conference, the MEA spokesperson stated that the Indian government is willing to look at any specific information that is provided, but so far Canada did not share any specific information with India on the matter.

"From our side, specific evidence about criminal activities by individuals based on Canadian soil has been shared with Canada but not acted upon. Yes, I do think there is a degree of prejudice here. They have made allegations and taken action against them. To us, it seems that these allegations by the government of Canada are primarily politically driven," Bagchi said.

Shedding light on the suspension of Indian visas for Canadians, Bagchi said that due to security issues, the Indian High Commission consulates in Canada were temporarily unable to process visa applications as work was disrupted.

"You are aware of the security threats being faced by our High Commission and Consulates in Canada. This has disrupted their normal functioning. Accordingly, our High Commission and Consulates are temporarily unable to process visa applications. We will be reviewing the situation on a regular basis..."

Addressing the reports of threats to Canadian diplomats in India, Bagchi added, "We take our obligations very seriously. We will be certainly providing all security to foreign diplomats in India. We also expect Canadian authorities to show similar sensitivity to our diplomats in Canada."