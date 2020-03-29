'Sending Migrant Labourers To Bihar A Mistake, Violation Of Lockdown': Bihar DGP

Bihar Government has strongly condemned the move to send back lakhs of Migrant laborers to Bihar in packed Buses. Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar called this move to be the violation of lockdown and social distancing to fight COVID-19.

Migrant Labourers in large numbers are arriving on the borders of Kaimur, Buxar, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, Nawada, Kisangani, Katihar, Purnea. On the bordering areas of UP, laborers have arrived on Buses arranged by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Bihar Chief Secretary while speaking to Republic TV said, "When there is a complete lockdown, then why were migrant labourers sent to Bihar from Delhi. Its a mistake. Now, these laborers are walking on foot. We will have no option but to arrange for their transportation so that they can reach their native place It's a wrong trend set. But as and when these labourers are reaching the borders of Bihar, we have arranged for check-ups and isolation. A relief camp has been set up for food and medical check-ups."

By deploying police personnel, Bihar police are ensuring that the lockdown is followed. Bihar DGP Gioteshwar Pandey said that those violating the lockdown, will be punished and their names will be registered in the Gunda Register.

Bihar DGP, Gupteshwar Pandey while speaking to Republic TV said that, "We have been trying to enforce lockdown as it is the only solution to fight COVID-19. But as far as migrant labourers who are not staying in relief camps where there is an arrangement for food and accommodation. We need to educate them to stay back. Sending migrant labouers to Bihar is a mistake .we will make arrangements to send them to their home. Anybody found violating lockdown forcefully and trying to test drive the speed of bike and car will be registered under the Gunda act. And so far we have booked a number of people."

With no means of earning and food to eat, migrant labourers from different parts of the country are compelled to leave their workplace and move back to Bihar on foot, since no vehicles are plying in the lockdown. Bihar has one of the largest number of the migrant population in Delhi, Mumbai, Punjab, Haryana, Kolkata, Noida, and other places. On the UP border, there are lakhs and lakhs of people who have thronged and on the bordering areas of West Bengal, people have come to their native place walking from Kolkata.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already opposed the move to send the migrant labourers back to Bihar. Now that the labourers have reached Bihar and are walking on foot to their destination ranging from 250 -300 km, its a cause of worry for Nitish Kumar.

