Sengol Row: Key Document Accessed Gives Oppn A Reality Check On 'symbol Of Monarchy' Claim

Amid the heated debate over 'Sengol' ahead of its installation in the new Parliament building, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) entered the fray as it called the sceptre a 'symbol Of Monarchy'. Exposing the hypocrisy of the MK Stalin-led government, Republic Media Network on Friday, May 26 accessed a key document which was released by the same regime in 2021-22.

The record states that Jawaharlal Nehru was presented with the Sengol by the Adheenams (Priests) of the Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam (Mutt) in Tamil Nadu, who had travelled especially for the event. In the same way, the sceptre will be ceremoniously given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, the day of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

The document states that, “At the time of enthronement, the traditional guru or the preceptor of the Kind would hand over the ceremonial Scepter to the new ruler. Following this tradition when the Oduvars completed the singing of the last line of the 11th stanza from Kolaru Pathigam, Thevaram, Thiuvavaduthurai Aadheenam Thambiran Swamigal handed over the gold-plated silver sceptre to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. This signified the transfer of power from the British Governor-General Lord Mountbatten to the first Prime Minister of India,” read the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Policy note published by the DMK government.

“The accounts of all the religious and charitable institutions are audited by the audit wing of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department healed by the Chief Audit Officer, under the overall control of the Commissioner,” added the document recounting the Sengol ceremony of 1947.

Reality check for DMK

The document serves as a reality check for the DMK government and opposition, who have indulged in a heated debate denouncing the symbol as a representation of “monarchy rather than democracy.”

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan on Friday, May 26 argued that the tradition of granting Sengol is rooted in the authority of mutts, which symbolises a monarchical system.

'Sengol' moved to Delhi

Prior to the opening of the new Parliament building, the golden "Sengol," which had been housed in the Allahabad Museum, has now been transported to the nation's capital. Notably, "Sengol," a memorial in the new Parliament building, served as a symbol of the transfer of authority from the British to India.

“The whole collection of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru has been kept in Allahabad Museum and the historic 'Sengol' was transferred to the National Museum last year,” said the Curator of the Allahabad Museum, Waman Wankhede to news agency ANI.

"The foundation stone of this museum was also laid by former PM Nehru. He donated more than 1200 materials to Allahabad Museum, under the curator SC Kala. Nehru wanted his whole collection to be kept here only. Along with all the things, this golden stick was also kept in the collection,” he added.

Giving specifications of Sengol, Wankhede said, “It (Sengol) is a 162 cm long stick with gold polish. It was transferred to the national museum on November 4, 2022.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 will install Sengol in the Lok Sabha, close to the Speaker's podium. It will be displayed for the Nation to see and will be taken out on special occasions.