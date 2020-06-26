45 Years Of Emergency: Fmr SG Harish Salve Cautions Against Forgetting Lessons Of History

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the 45th anniversary of the Emergency in India, Harish Salve- senior advocate, Supreme Court, and former Solicitor General stressed that it was necessary to always remember the lessons of history. He opined that there was no reason for imposing Emergency other than Indira Gandhi's position as PM becoming insecure. Salve added that the Emergency was a suspension of the constitutional rights of people.

Senior advocate Harish Salve remarked, "The famous saying is- 'If you forget the lessons of history, history repeats itself. So, you should always remember the lessons of history. How a beautifully drafted Constitution can be abused. In constitutional law, the word abuse means using a power for a purpose for which it is not conferred. The only crisis we faced was that perhaps Mrs. Gandhi's position as Prime Minister became insecure. And perhaps the fact that Mr. Palkhiwala was appearing for her and she was showing great respect for Mr. Palkhiwala made the position of some of those close to her insecure. Other than that, I don't see any reason for the Emergency."

He added, "The Emergency was a suspension of the constitutional rights - that is very important. As a matter of law, your constitutional rights were suspended. The Attorney General was asked - 'My right to life is suspended and you put me to death, what happens?' He said - 'My Lord, that is an extreme situation."

'An abuse of the Constitution'

During the discussion, Salve also dwelled on his personal experience at the time of the Emergency. The senior advocate recalled disagreements with his father over the fact that Sanjay Gandhi was allowed to exercise unconstitutional power by his mother and then PM Indira Gandhi. On the possible reasons for the withdrawal of the Emergency, he mentioned that there might have been a fear about the Army taking the matter into its own hands.

"I was a young Chartered Accountancy student when all this happened. I was in Delhi in my father's house who was very much inside Congress's high circles. Even at that age, I would have sharp differences with my father over the very fact that Sanjay Gandhi was relevant. Prime Ministers allowing their sons to come and play this role is something that is an abuse of the Constitution. To say that she stopped listening to her son hardly indicates that," spoke Salve about his personal experience.

Commenting on the possible reasons for the withdrawal of the Emergency, he said, "The whole thing, the way it played out, why the emergency was withdrawn - maybe at some point, there may have been a fear that if you go down this road, someday the Army will come out of its barracks. And follow what the neighbouring armies do. That may have played a role. We don't know. I feel that the very fact that Sanjay Gandhi and a group of his friends were allowed this kind of unbridled, unconstitutional power was itself sufficient to take away the moral justification of her continuing as the Prime Minister."

